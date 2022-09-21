UK PM Truss welcomes release of British prisoners captured in Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Prime Minister Liz Truss meets Ukranian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal at The Ukrainian Institute of America in New York City where they viewed an exhibition illustrating the atrocities taking place in Ukraine. The Prime Minister is in the US to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly. Picture date: Tuesday September 20, 2022 Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday welcomed the release of five British nationals captured in Ukraine, following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. read more

"Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families," she said on Twitter.

"Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends."

Reporting by William James Editing by Chris Reese

