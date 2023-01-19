UK, Poland, others pledge to pursue 'unprecedented' military support for Ukraine















LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A group of nine nations including Britain, Poland and the Netherlands on Thursday pledged to pursue providing an "unprecedented set of donations" including main battle tanks to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

"We commit to collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defence, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine’s defence," a joint statement said.

The statement, published on the british government website, was made by the defence ministers of Britain, Estonia, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, and representatives from Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Slovakia following a meeting in Estonia.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James











