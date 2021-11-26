Skip to main content
UK, Poland on same wavelength over Belarus, says Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 26, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with Poland on the causes of the Belarus border crisis, as well as other issues such as energy, Ukraine and how they should be approached, the polish prime minister said on Friday on a visit to London.

"I am happy that Prime Minister Johnson and Great Britain are on the same wavelength as us when it comes to the analysis of the root of the crises around us," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on a visit to London.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

