UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs - minister

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday he has prevented the use of another private jet that has links to Russian oligarchs.

"This morning I've prevented the use of another jet that has links to Russian oligarchs," he said on Twitter.

"We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed."

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alison Williams

