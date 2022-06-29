1 minute read
UK to provide another 1 bln stg of military support to Ukraine
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 29 (Reuters) - Britain will provide another 1 billion pounds ($1.21 billion) of military support to Ukraine, the British government said in a statement on Wednesday.
The funding brings the UK's military assistance to Ukraine to 2.3 billion pounds since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
($1 = 0.8251 pounds)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.