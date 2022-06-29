UK to provide another 1 bln stg of military support to Ukraine

A worker removes debris from a building of a car garage destroyed by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Dnipro, Ukraine June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Mykola Synelnikov

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain will provide another 1 billion pounds ($1.21 billion) of military support to Ukraine, the British government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The funding brings the UK's military assistance to Ukraine to 2.3 billion pounds since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 0.8251 pounds)

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

