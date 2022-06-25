UK ready to guarantee further $525 million of loans to Ukraine

A local resident looks out of a broken window of a damaged apartment following recent shelling at the Petrovsky district in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain is ready to guarantee a further $525 million of World Bank loans to Ukraine later this year, taking total fiscal support this year to $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of a G7 meeting in Germany.

"Ukraine can win and it will win. But they need our backing to do so. Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine," Johnson said in a statement.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler

