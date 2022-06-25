1 minute read
UK ready to guarantee further $525 million of loans to Ukraine
LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain is ready to guarantee a further $525 million of World Bank loans to Ukraine later this year, taking total fiscal support this year to $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of a G7 meeting in Germany.
"Ukraine can win and it will win. But they need our backing to do so. Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine," Johnson said in a statement.
