UK uses Russia meeting to restate support for Ukraine's sovereignty

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends a news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in London, Britain, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had restated British support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

"Met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Stockholm @OSCE. I re-stated the UK's support for Ukraine's sovereignty," Truss said on Twitter.

In a statement, the British Foreign Office said Truss had "expressed concern about rising tensions across Europe" and had urged the Russian government to de-escalate the situation.

"The ministers also discussed the situation in Belarus, and the Foreign Secretary urged Foreign Minister Lavrov to use Russia's position of influence to encourage the Lukashenko regime to enter talks with opposition leaders, mediated by the OSCE," the statement added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.