UK sanctions Russian judges and officials involved in Kara-Murza trial

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday sanctioned Russian judges and officials involved in the trial of Russia's opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, calling a decision to reject his appeal against a jail sentence "unjustifiable".

Kara-Murza, who holds Russian and British citizenship lost an appeal against his 25-year jail sentence, the RIA state news agency reported. Kara-Murza was jailed in April for treason and other offences.

"This is desperate and unfounded," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, the social media network previously known as Twitter.

"Rejecting @vkaramurza’s appeal is unjustifiable. He should be released immediately."

Moscow City Court Judges Vitaly Belitsky, Ekaterina Mikhailovna Dorokhina and Natalia Nikolaevna Dudar were among those added to the British sanctions list on Monday. Britain has previously sanctioned some of those connected to the case.

Reporting by Muvija M, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.