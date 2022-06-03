UK says on 100th day of Ukraine invasion Russia misses objectives

A service member of pro-Russian troops rides on top of an armoured personnel carrier during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

June 3 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said that on the 100th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that Moscow failed to achieve its initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centres of government but was achieving tactical success in the Donbas.

"Measured against Russia's original plan, none of the strategic objectives have been achieved," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update, but it said it was achieving tactical success in the eastern region of the Donbas and was controlling more than 90% of Luhansk Oblast.

Russia is close to capturing all of Luhansk, one of two Ukrainian regions that make up the swathe of land known as the Donbas. read more

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.