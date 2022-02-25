UK says NATO forces must not play active role in Ukraine

NATO flag flies in front of the Independence Monument during a rally of supporters of the "Democratic Axe" political party to thank all of Ukraine's partners for political support and military aid, at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine January 30, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Files

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and NATO troops must not play an active role in the Ukraine conflict after Russia's invasion, armed forces minister James Heappey said on Friday, saying the risks of miscalculation in such a scenario could become existential.

"We must all in this house be clear that British and NATO troops should not (and) must not play an active role in Ukraine," Heappey told parliament.

"We must all be clear what the risk of miscalculation would be, and how existential that could very quickly become if people miscalculate and things escalate unnecessarily."

