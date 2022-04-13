UK says Russia attempting to centralise command by appointing army general

Russian President Vladimir Putin poses for a picture with first deputy commander of the Central Military district, colonel-general Alexander Dvornikov after he was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2016. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

April 13 (Reuters) - Russia's appointment of Army General Alexander Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war represents the country's attempt to centralise command and control, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.

Russia's inability to cohere and coordinate military activity has hampered its invasion of Ukraine to date, UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Army General Dvornikov's appointment shows how Ukrainian resistance and Russia's ineffective pre-war planning is forcing it to reassess its operations, according to the intelligence update.

UK also said Russian messaging has recently emphasised progressing offensives in the Donbas as Russia's forces refocus eastwards.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

