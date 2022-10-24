UK says Russia continues to use Iran's UAVs against Ukraine















Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia continues to use Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets throughout the Ukrainian territory, the British Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Russia is likely using the Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs to infiltrate Ukranian air defences and as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons that are becoming increasingly scarce, the ministry said in its update on Twitter.

Ukrainian efforts to contain the UAVs have been successful, the ministry said.

