LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly called Russia's firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine "unacceptable" on Monday.

"Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable," Cleverly said on Twitter.

"This is a demonstration of weakness by Putin, not strength."

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James











