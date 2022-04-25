UK says Russia made minor advances in Ukraine after its shift to Donbas

A service member of pro-Russian troops stands guard as evacuees board buses to leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 25 (Reuters) - Russia has made minor advances in some areas since shifting its focus to fully occupying the Donbas, the UK's Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin on Monday.

"Without sufficient logistical and combat support enablers in place, Russia has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough," it said.

Ukraine's defence of Mariupol has also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness, British military intelligence said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

