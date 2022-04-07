1 minute read
UK says Russian artillery, air strikes continue along Donbas line of control
LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Russian artillery and air strikes are continuing along the Donbas line of control, British military intelligence said on Thursday in an update on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Defence said on Twitter the main focus of Russian forces was to progress offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
