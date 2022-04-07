UK says Russian artillery, air strikes continue along Donbas line of control

A local resident rides a bicycle past a charred armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Russian artillery and air strikes are continuing along the Donbas line of control, British military intelligence said on Thursday in an update on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence said on Twitter the main focus of Russian forces was to progress offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.