UK says Russian forces continue to refocus their offensive into the Donbas region

A view shows an armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. Picture taken April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 4 (Reuters) - Russian forces continue to consolidate and reorganise as they refocus their offensive into the Donbas region in the east of Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Monday.

Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Russian state-linked Wagner private military company, are being moved into the area, the Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

