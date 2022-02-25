UK says Russian forces opened new route of advance towards Kyiv

A prohibitory sign "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Pass prohibited" is on display at the Senkivka checkpoint near the border with Belarus and Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday that Russian armoured forces had opened a new route of advance towards Kyiv, and that the bulk of troops remained more than 50km from the centre of the city.

"Russian armoured forces have opened a new route of advance towards Kyiv having failed to capture Chernihiv," The Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. "The bulk of Russian forces advancing on Kyiv remain more than 50km from the centre of the city."

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

