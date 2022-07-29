UK says Russia's Wagner allocated responsibility for specific sectors of front line in Ukraine

Police officers and rescuers inspect debris of a residential house damaged by a Russian air strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, in the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine July 27, 2022. Press service of the National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

July 29 (Reuters) - Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Friday.

"This is a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity," Britain said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

It also said that Wagner's forces are highly unlikely to be sufficient to make a significant difference in the trajectory of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

