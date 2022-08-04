UK says Ukraine's targeting of Russian strongholds pressures Russia's resupply logistics

Ukrainian servicemen fire a M777 howitzer at a position on a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday.

Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and nearby rail bridge, Britain said in a defence update on Twitter.

"The radar reflectors are likely being used to hide the bridge from synthetic aperture radar imagery and possible missile targeting equipment. This highlights the threat Russia feels from the increased range and precision of Western-supplied systems," Britain said.

Reporting by Nivedita Hazra in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.