UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine - Defence minister

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace walks, as he visits soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are taking part in the UK-led basic training programme, on a military training camp, in an unspecified location in the North East of England, Britain, November 9, 2022. Andy Commins/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain plans to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine to support the country in its fight against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace was meeting with other defence ministers at the Tapa army base in Estonia.

He outlined a previously-announced package of military support for Ukraine, including sending Challenger tanks, and added detail on the types of missiles Britain would supply.

"I can say we're also going to send another 600 Brimstone missiles into theatre which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield," he said.

Wallace also said Western unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion remained strong and that allies were "in it for the long haul".

"If President Putin is banking on us getting bored this year, he's wrong. We will plan for this year and next year and the year after and beyond," he said.

Reporting by William James and Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

