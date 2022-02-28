UK to slap sanctions on Russia's Sberbank

People pass the logo of the Russian Sberbank Europe AG bank headquarters in Vienna, Austria, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain will introduce sanctions on Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM) once new legislation is introduced, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

"We will bring in a full asset freeze on all Russian banks in days, looking to coordinate with our allies. This same legislation will prevent the Russian state from raising debt here and it will isolate all Russian companies, that's over 3 million businesses, from accessing UK capital markets," Truss told parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been confounded by the collective response from Western countries after Moscow invaded Ukraine, Truss added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Muvija M and Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.