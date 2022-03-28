UK to strengthen economic pressure on Russia, PM Johnson tells Zelenskiy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain will strengthen economic pressure on Russia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call ahead of peace talks over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"President Zelenskiy provided an update on negotiations and the two leaders agreed to coordinate closely in the days ahead," Johnson's office said in a readout of the call.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK would maintain and strengthen economic pressure on Putin's regime."

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Chris Reese

