UK summons Russian envoy over Briton's death in breakaway east Ukraine region

Russia's Ambassador to Britain Andrei Kelin, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his official residence in London, Britain, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign office on Friday summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin to express "deep concern" over reports of the death of a British aid worker.

"I am shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. Russia must bear the full responsibility for this," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"Those responsible will be held to account."

An official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced Paul Urey's death earlier in the day. read more

His death was also confirmed by British charity Presidium Network, which described him as a humanitarian worker and denied he had any military background.

Urey, 45, was detained and charged with "mercenary activities" by separatists in the DPR, a breakaway entity that is recognised only by Russia, Syria and North Korea.

Reporting by William James and Muvija M

