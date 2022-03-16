1 minute read
UK supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Wallace tells BBC
LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain is supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Ben Wallace told the BBC on Wednesday.
"We are supplying them - they will go into theatre," the BBC quoted Wallace as saying.
Last week Wallace said a decision in principle had been taken to supply the weapons system. read more
Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden
