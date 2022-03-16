UK supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Wallace tells BBC

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace gives a statement on Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 9, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain is supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Ben Wallace told the BBC on Wednesday.

"We are supplying them - they will go into theatre," the BBC quoted Wallace as saying.

Last week Wallace said a decision in principle had been taken to supply the weapons system. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.