UK supports Ukraine's position in peace talks - PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a media interview at the Emirates Palace hotel during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Abu Dhabi, March 16, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he supports Ukraine's position in peace talks, Downing Street said in a statement after a call between the two leaders on Friday.

"The Prime Minister offered his support for Ukraine's position in negotiations and the President said the UK's close involvement was highly valued," the statement said.

Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg

