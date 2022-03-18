1 minute read
UK supports Ukraine's position in peace talks - PM Johnson
LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he supports Ukraine's position in peace talks, Downing Street said in a statement after a call between the two leaders on Friday.
"The Prime Minister offered his support for Ukraine's position in negotiations and the President said the UK's close involvement was highly valued," the statement said.
Reporting by William James Editing by William Schomberg
