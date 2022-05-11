UK and Sweden say relations with Putin can never be normalised

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson take a walk around the gardens, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Sweden, May 11, 2022. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Swedish counterpart said that relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin can never be normalised following the invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson met Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to discuss topics including security in Europe.

"The leaders agreed that the aftershocks of Putin's abhorrent invasion of Ukraine had fundamentally changed international security architecture," a spokesperson for Johnson said after the meeting. "They underlined that relations with Putin could never be normalised."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.