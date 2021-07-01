Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

UK urges end to violence in Tigray

1 minute read

A woman carries an infant as she queues in line for food, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Britain urged all parties to pull back from the violence in Tigray and allow humanitarian workers access to the area on Thursday, after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire earlier this week.

"We welcome the Government of Ethiopia’s announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire in Tigray and urge all other parties to the conflict to make similar announcements," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

"The violence must now stop and unfettered humanitarian access granted. Eritrean forces should also leave Tigray."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:14 AM UTCGermany could ease travel curbs as Delta variant takes over

Germany expects the Delta variant of COVID-19 to account for up to 80% of infections this month, meaning it could ease travel restrictions from countries like Portugal and Britain where it already dominates, the German health minister said on Thursday.

EuropeSwedish right-wing leader abandons PM bid with Lofven waiting in the wings
EuropeMoscow begins booster vaccine campaign as Russia's COVID-19 cases surge
EuropeGerman minister slams UEFA's decision on fuller stadiums
EuropeRussian navy conducts live fire exercise in Black Sea as Ukraine, NATO drill

Russian warships have carried out a live fire training exercise in the Black Sea, the country's Black Sea fleet said on Thursday, as Ukraine and NATO countries held military drills in the same wider area.