UK urges Kosovo and Serbia to reduce tensions

Serbian arrest of three Kosovo police officers triggers new row
Italian NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeepers guard the site near the village of Bare, Kosovo, June 14, 2023. Three Kosovo police officers were detained by Serbian forces on Wednesday but officials from Kosovo and Serbia gave different locations for the arrest, accusing each other of crossing the border illegally. REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday urged Kosovo and Serbia to reduce tensions and called for the immediate release of three Kosovo policemen detained by Serbia on 14 June.

"We call for the immediate release of the three Kosovo policemen," the foreign office said in a statement.

"We urge Kosovo and Serbia to exercise maximum restraint, avoid unilateral measures and take immediate action to reduce tensions."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

