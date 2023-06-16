UK urges Kosovo and Serbia to reduce tensions















LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday urged Kosovo and Serbia to reduce tensions and called for the immediate release of three Kosovo policemen detained by Serbia on 14 June.

"We call for the immediate release of the three Kosovo policemen," the foreign office said in a statement.

"We urge Kosovo and Serbia to exercise maximum restraint, avoid unilateral measures and take immediate action to reduce tensions."

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton











