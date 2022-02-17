UK urges Russia not to recognise breakaway regions as independent

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attend ceremony of laying flowers to the Holodomor Monument at the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. Sergey Dolzhenko/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain said a request by Russia's parliament that President Vladimir Putin should recognise the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent showed "flagrant disregard" for Moscow's peace process commitments.

"If this request were accepted, it would represent a further attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, signal an end to the Minsk process and demonstrate a Russian decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue," British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday criticized the move by Russian lawmakers towards recognising the two Russian-backed breakaway regions as independent. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.