UK warns nationals going to France of travel disruption amid unrest

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday warned its nationals traveling to France of disruptions to road transport, including possible curfews, after nationwide unrest in protest at the fatal shooting of a teenager by French police.

"There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced," the British government's foreign office said in travel advice posted online.

"Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place."

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.