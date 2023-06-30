UK warns nationals going to France of travel disruption amid unrest

Aftermath after a third night of riots between protesters and police in France
View of damaged windows of the building site of the Paris 2024 Olympics' aquatic centre near a RATP bus depot damaged during night clashes between protesters and police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Aubervilliers, near Paris, France, June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday warned its nationals traveling to France of disruptions to road transport, including possible curfews, after nationwide unrest in protest at the fatal shooting of a teenager by French police.

"There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced," the British government's foreign office said in travel advice posted online.

"Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place."

