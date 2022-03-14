UK will continue providing Ukraine with defensive weapons -PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a badge with the Union Jack and Ukraine flags as he visits the Cammell Laird shipyard in Merseyside, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian missile strikes on a Ukrainian base near the Polish border are deeply concerning but will not deter Britain from continuing to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

The Russian defence ministry said the strike had destroyed "foreign mercenaries and a large amount of foreign weapons". read more

"These strikes are deeply concerning," Johnson's spokesman said.

Asked whether they would deter Britain from sending further weapons, he said: "No. We will absolutely carry on providing this defensive, lethal capability to the Ukrainian government. It is vital we do so, we know it has been helpful, we know it has been successfully deployed."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

