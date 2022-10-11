UK would expect to see indicators of any Russian nuclear activity -spy boss

GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming delivers a speech as he meets with Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her visit at the Watergate House to mark the centenary of the GCHQ (Government Communications Head Quarters) in London, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain would expect to see some kind of indicators if Russia were to starting considering deploying its nuclear arsenal, Britain's top cyber spy said on Tuesday.

"I would hope that we will see indicators if they started to go down that path." Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ spy agency, told BBC Radio. "But let's be really clear about that, if they are considering that, that would be a catastrophe in the way that many people have talked about".

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

