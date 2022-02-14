UK would support whatever Ukraine decides on NATO ambition - minister

Britain's Minister of the Armed Forces James Heappey and Major General Gerald Stricklands attend a memorial service at the Camp Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain would support whatever Ukraine decides to do on its ambition to join NATO, junior British defence minister James Heappey said on Monday.

"If Ukraine decides that it is going to offer that it won't become a NATO member, we support that - that's for the Ukrainians to decide," he told Sky when asked about comments by the Ukrainian ambassador to Britain who suggested such a deal may be possible.

"Similarly, if Ukraine wanted to reserve its position and say that in the future it may want to join NATO, we would support that too because that's what sovereignty is and that's what we support."

A spokesman for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the NATO and EU membership aspirations were enshrined in its constitution and remained an absolute priority.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M. Writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.