Ukraine: 26 port infrastructure facilities damaged in nine days of Russian strikes

KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes have damaged 26 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and five civilian vessels over the course of nine days, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Russia hit more port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region in an overnight missile attack, killing a security guard and damaging a cargo terminal, the region's governor said on Thursday after Kubrakov's statement.

Reporting by Olena Harmash; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage

