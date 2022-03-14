Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking aid convoy to besieged port city of Mariupol

Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. Twitter @AyBurlachenko via REUTERS/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 14 (Reuters) - Senior Ukrainian presidential official Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Monday accused Russia of blocking a humanitarian aid convoy sent to relieve the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Civilians have been trapped in Mariupol by Russian shelling for more than two weeks and have been without heating, electricity and running water for most of this time, the Ukrainian authorities say.

However, at least 160 cars left the city on Monday in the first successful attempt to evacuate civilians in a humanitarian corridor after over a week of trying.

Around 150,000 people had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors so far, Tymoshenko said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder; editing by Matthias Williams and Hugh Lawson

