Ukraine already using U.S.-supplied rocket systems in conflict - top general

A view shows a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is being fired in an undisclosed location, in Ukraine in this still image obtained from an undated social media video uploaded on June 24, 2022 via Pavlo Narozhnyy/via REUTERS

KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems are already working and hitting targets in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the country's top general said on Saturday.

"Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit certain targets - military targets of the enemy on our, Ukrainian, territory," Chief of Ukraine's General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote on the Telegram app.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.