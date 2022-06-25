1 minute read
Ukraine already using U.S.-supplied rocket systems in conflict - top general
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems are already working and hitting targets in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the country's top general said on Saturday.
"Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit certain targets - military targets of the enemy on our, Ukrainian, territory," Chief of Ukraine's General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote on the Telegram app.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.