Ukraine announces new prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, in charge of negotiating prisoner swaps and humanitarian corridors with Russia, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia has handed over 41 people, including 28 military, in a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Friday.

Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app that it was "especially gratifying" that a senior representative of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was among those returned to Ukraine.

