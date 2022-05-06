1 minute read
Ukraine announces new prisoner exchange with Russia
KYIV, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia has handed over 41 people, including 28 military, in a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Friday.
Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app that it was "especially gratifying" that a senior representative of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was among those returned to Ukraine.
Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
