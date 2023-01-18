Ukraine appoints police chief as new acting interior minister after helicopter crash















KYIV, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appointed national police chief Ihor Klymenko as acting interior minister on Wednesday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal announced the appointment hours after the previous minister, Denys Monastyrskyi, was killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv. He said Klymenko had officially been appointed to the role of deputy interior minister, but would fulfil the responsibilities of the minister.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.