Europe
Ukraine approves bill to boost independence of anti-corruption bureau
KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday passed legislation to strengthen the independence of the Western-backed national anti-corruption bureau (NABU), a requirement for Kyiv to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion loan deal.
The bill, which sets up a new mechanism for how NABU's leadership is appointed, must now be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to come into force.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.