Ukraine approves bill to boost independence of anti-corruption bureau

Officers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine stand next to plastic bags filled with seized U.S. Dollar banknotes in Kiev, Ukraine, in this handout picture released June 13, 2020. Press Service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday passed legislation to strengthen the independence of the Western-backed national anti-corruption bureau (NABU), a requirement for Kyiv to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion loan deal.

The bill, which sets up a new mechanism for how NABU's leadership is appointed, must now be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to come into force.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Matthias Williams and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.