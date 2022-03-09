1 minute read
Ukraine "association plus plus" not EU membership under discussion - EU official
BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will discuss enhancing Kyiv's links to their single market and connecting Ukraine to their energy grid under ideas for enhanced partnership or "association plus plus", an official said, making clear membership was not an option now.
"Membership could take long," said the official, who is involved in preparing talks of the 27 national EU leaders in Versailles on Thursday and Friday.
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams
