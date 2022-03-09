Ukraine "association plus plus" not EU membership under discussion - EU official

European Union flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will discuss enhancing Kyiv's links to their single market and connecting Ukraine to their energy grid under ideas for enhanced partnership or "association plus plus", an official said, making clear membership was not an option now.

"Membership could take long," said the official, who is involved in preparing talks of the 27 national EU leaders in Versailles on Thursday and Friday.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.