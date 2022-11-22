Ukraine to borrow up to 100 mln euros from French development agency















KYIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine will borrow up to 100 million euros ($103 million)from the French Development Agency, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine will receive a loan on preferential terms to the amount of up to 100 million euros," the ministry wrote on Twitter, giving no additional details.

($1 = 0.9748 euros)

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage











