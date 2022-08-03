Ukraine brushes off Schroeder war comments, tells Russia to withdraw troops

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is pictured during an interview with Reuters in his office in Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Wednesday that any negotiated peace settlement with Moscow would be contingent on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, brushing off comments by ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Schroeder, who is a friend of President Vladimir Putin, said he met the Kremlin leader in Moscow last week, that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and that there was even the possibility of slowly reaching a cease-fire. read more

In response on Wednesday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak described Schroeder derisively as a "voice of the Russian royal court".

"If Moscow wants dialogue, the ball is in its court. First — a cease-fire and withdrawal of troops, then — constructive (dialogue)," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by David Evans

