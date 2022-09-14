Ukraine budget deficit seen at $38 bln in 2023 - Interfax quotes PM

Ukrainian flags fly from British government buildings on Ukraine's Independence Day, with the London Eye and a passenger plane seen behind, in London, Britain, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a budget deficit of $38 billion next year that will be covered mainly by financing from the IMF, the United States and the European Union, Interfax news agency quoted Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as saying on Wednesday.

War bonds and taxes will also help to cover the deficit, he said, adding that he hoped a new funding programme with the International Monetary Fund would be agreed for next year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kyiv bureau Writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.