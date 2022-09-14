Ukraine budget deficit seen at $38 bln in 2023 - Interfax quotes PM
KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a budget deficit of $38 billion next year that will be covered mainly by financing from the IMF, the United States and the European Union, Interfax news agency quoted Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as saying on Wednesday.
War bonds and taxes will also help to cover the deficit, he said, adding that he hoped a new funding programme with the International Monetary Fund would be agreed for next year.
