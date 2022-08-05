Ukraine calls for Black Sea grain deal to extend to other products - FT

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, sails in the Bosphorus en route to Lebanon, in Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has called for the deal that relaxes Russia's blockade of its Black Sea grain exports to be extended to include other products, such as metals, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"This agreement is about logistics, about the movement of vessels through the Black Sea," Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka told FT. "What's the difference between grain and iron ore?"

