Ukraine calls in Polish envoy over 'unacceptable' comments by president's aide

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign ministry called in Poland's ambassador to Kyiv on Tuesday over what it said were "unacceptable" comments made by the Polish president's foreign policy adviser Marcin Przydacz.

"During the meeting, it was emphasized that statements about the alleged ungratefulness of Ukrainians for Poland's help are untrue and unacceptable," foreign ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said.

The Polish foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kyiv and Warsaw have been staunch allies throughout the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.

Polish media quoted Przydacz speaking on Monday about the possible extension of Poland's import ban on Ukrainian agricultural produce, and calling on Kyiv to show appreciation for the support shown to it during the war with Russia.

"What is most important today is to defend the interest of the Polish farmer..," Przydacz was quoted as saying.

"I think it would be worthwhile for (Kyiv) to start appreciating what role Poland has played for Ukraine over past months and years."

Five central European countries, including Poland, want a European Union ban on grain imports from Ukraine to be extended at least until the end of the year. The ban is set to expire on Sept. 15.

Poland would not lift the ban on Sept. 15 even if the EU did not agree on its extension, its prime minister said earlier this month.

A parliamentary election is due in Poland, a NATO and EU member, later this year.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom; editing by Christina Fincher and Alex Richardson

