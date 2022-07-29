1 minute read
Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognised as state sponsor of terrorism
July 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the deaths of dozens of prisoners in a Russian-held jail showed there should be clear legal recognition that Russia was a state sponsor of terrorism.
"I am appealing especially to the United States of America. A decision is needed and it is needed now," he said in a late night video address.
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski
