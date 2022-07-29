Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognised as state sponsor of terrorism

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said the deaths of dozens of prisoners in a Russian-held jail showed there should be clear legal recognition that Russia was a state sponsor of terrorism.

"I am appealing especially to the United States of America. A decision is needed and it is needed now," he said in a late night video address.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.