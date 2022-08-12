Ukraine calls for UN, Red Cross to send representatives to Russian POW camps

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's security agencies issued a joint statement on Friday calling for the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to send representatives to locations where Russia is holding Ukrainian POWs.

The request follows earlier allegations by Kyiv that Moscow's forces have tortured and executed prisoners, including by staging an explosion in a Ukrainian POW camp in Olenivka. Moscow claims Ukraine shelled the facility, killing over 50 POWs.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Hugh Lawson

