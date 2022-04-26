Ukraine can win war with Russia, U.S. defense secretary says

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks with reporters after returning from their trip to Kyiv and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, near the Ukraine border, in Poland, April 25, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin kicked off defense talks with more than 40 countries on Tuesday by expressing confidence that Ukraine can prevail against Russia in the two-month-old conflict.

"Your resistance has brought inspiration to the free world," Austin said, as he denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "indefensible."

"Ukraine clearly believes that it can win, and so does everyone here."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Heavens

