Ukraine central bank has sold over $12 billion of its gold reserves during the war, its deputy head says

Buildings destroyed by military strikes are seen, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in northern Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank has sold $12.4 billion of gold reserves since the beginning of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, the bank's deputy head said on Sunday.

"We are selling (this gold) so that our importers are able to buy necessary goods for the country," Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova told national television. She said the gold was not being sold to shore up Ukraine's hryvnia currency.

