Ukraine civilian deaths higher than military losses - Ukraine's defence minister
LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces invading Ukraine have killed more Ukrainian civilians than soldiers, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.
"I want this to be heard not only in Kyiv but all over the world," Reznikov said.
Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
