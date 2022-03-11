Ukraine civilian deaths higher than military losses - Ukraine's defence minister

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attends the talks with Russian officials in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces invading Ukraine have killed more Ukrainian civilians than soldiers, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"I want this to be heard not only in Kyiv but all over the world," Reznikov said.

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

